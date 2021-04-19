Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DTCWY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.04. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.