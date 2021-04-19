DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $83,119.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00066514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00090174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.62 or 0.00643554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.82 or 0.06659076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040898 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

