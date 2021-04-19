Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $476,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $258,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $179.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.