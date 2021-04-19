DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. 61,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.