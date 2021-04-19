Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $45.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

