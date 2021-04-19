Digital Insurance Token One Day Volume Hits $62.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $859,433.88 and approximately $62.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.29 or 0.00616352 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

