DigitalBits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.00515486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.06 or 0.03575002 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

