Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0449

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 148.4% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $1,502.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.59 or 0.03829112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.00450091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.90 or 0.01572625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.74 or 0.00612593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00520328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.48 or 0.00394983 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00241394 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,258,678 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.