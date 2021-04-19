DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.