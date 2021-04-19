DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.