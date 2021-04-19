DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 125.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.