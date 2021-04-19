DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

