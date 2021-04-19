DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

