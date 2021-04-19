DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

