DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

