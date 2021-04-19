DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

DOCN stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

