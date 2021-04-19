Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.90 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $5,239.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003053 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003143 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00363183 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.