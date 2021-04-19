Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,346,646 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,346,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $51,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,754,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 71,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

