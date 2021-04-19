Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

