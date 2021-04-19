Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Diversey stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

