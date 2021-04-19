Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSEY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Diversey stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

