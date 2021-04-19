Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s previous close.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

DSEY stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

