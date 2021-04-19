Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Diversey stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

