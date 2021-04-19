Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

