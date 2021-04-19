DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,109,904 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 660.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

