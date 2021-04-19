DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 12,653 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Square were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $256.10 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

