DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 26,553 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 73,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 103,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

