DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.15 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

