DnB Asset Management AS Buys 16,318 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

