DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,760 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

ICE opened at $120.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.