DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,161 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $223.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

