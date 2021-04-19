DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312,633 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.31% of The Chemours worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Chemours by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

