DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,784 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 2.82% of REX American Resources worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REX shares. TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

