DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $644.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $622.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

