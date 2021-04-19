DnB Asset Management AS Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $219.39 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

