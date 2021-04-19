DnB Asset Management AS Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.9% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,591.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,554.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,948.63 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.61 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

