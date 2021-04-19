DnB Asset Management AS Has $23.16 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,763 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.30% of Capri worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $38,564,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.83 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

