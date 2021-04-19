DnB Asset Management AS Has $24.95 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 146.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,015 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.86 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

