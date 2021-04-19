DnB Asset Management AS Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $262.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $263.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.