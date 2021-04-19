DnB Asset Management AS Has $29.74 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.59. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.