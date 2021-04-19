DnB Asset Management AS Has $31.06 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.71 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

