DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $119.69 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

