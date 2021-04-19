DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 192.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,827 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

