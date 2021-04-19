DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.74.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $812.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $737.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

