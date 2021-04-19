DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $134.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.