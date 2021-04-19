DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $17.01 Million Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 303,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,010,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.36% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 254,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.37 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

