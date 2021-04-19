DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 219,187 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 2.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOD opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $799.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

