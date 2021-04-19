DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

