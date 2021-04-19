DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM opened at $231.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.