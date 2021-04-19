DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.72% of Canadian Solar worth $21,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

CSIQ opened at $44.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.